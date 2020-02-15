Aberdeen restaurant fire damage ‘devastating’​ for owner​

A businessman has spoken of his “devastation” following a fire that severely damaged his Aberdeen takeaway.

Muhammad Adrees was in bed at his home in Mintlaw when he received a phone call about his restaurant Shalimar Tandoori on King Street in the early hours of Tuesday.

He rushed to the scene to discover firefighters battling a blaze in the flat above his takeaway which they eventually extinguished after about five hours.

Mr Adrees was shocked to see smoke billowing out of his business when he arrived following the urgent call.

He said: “I was in bed when I received a call at about quarter to one saying there was a fire in the loft above the property.

“I drove in from Mintlaw to get here and when I did I obviously saw all the firemen trying to extinguish the fire and I was shocked.

“The loss of the business and everything is devastating for me, I can’t describe how I felt when I arrived on scene, I felt completely helpless.”

An employee who was doing cleaning work at the takeaway noticed smoke coming from above the building and phoned the fire service.

Shalimar Tandoori has been on King Street since 1971, with Mr Adrees and his wife taking over as owners last year.

A structural engineer visited the site this week to see the damage but a final assessment has not been completed which means Mr Adrees has no idea how long it will be shut for.

He said: “The place is getting better, obviously when the time passes it badly affects the business as we are not open and have no customers and it affects our personal lives as well.

“We are hoping to get it re-opened as soon as we can but it will take some time and we don’t know yet how much damage has been done.”

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland confirmed that a joint investigation had taken place into the cause of the fire but it was not found to be suspicious.