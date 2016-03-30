High-end fast food chain Burger and Lobster will not sign a deal to open its first outlet in Scotland at the controversial Marischal Square development.

The fast food chain said it now has no plans to occupy a unit within the £107 million city centre redevelopment.

It comes despite Aberdeen City Council claiming in September last year that the chain, famed for having only three items on the menu, had agreed to take restaurant space at the development.

The firm said: “Things are on hold for the moment in Aberdeen so it’s not happening in the immediate future.”

A spokesman for Muse, the firm behind the Marischal Square development, said: “We don’t want to comment at this stage.”

Burger and Lobster opened its first outlet in London’s Mayfair in 2011.