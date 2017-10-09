Aberdeen restaurant boss hit brother on head with meat cleaver in ‘rage’ over unpaid £25,000 loan

An Aberdeen restaurant boss was ordered to carry out unpaid work after hitting his brother on the head with a meat cleaver – in a scene compared to Disney cartoon Ratatouille.

Leo Chong, 49, who jointly owns the Saigon Vietnamese Cuisine restaurant on they city’s Crown Street with his brother Elton Chong, appeared for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted repeatedly behaving in an aggressive manner towards his brother on April 1 at the restaurant, repeatedly challenging him to fight and struggling with him.

He had also admitted striking his brother with a meat cleaver or similar instrument to his injury.

The court heard Elton was left with a 1cm cut on his head which required two stitches.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan ordered Chong, whose address was given in court papers as Queens Court, Aberdeen, to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Chong’s solicitor Gregor Kelly said: “It’s reminiscent of a scene from the Disney cartoon Ratatouille where a head chef and his brother are going at it hammer and tong with utensils, however, it’s appreciated how serious the matter is.”

Mr Kelly said: “He’d lent his brother a large sum of money, around £25,000, and became increasingly frustrated as his brother failed to repay the loan. He was incandescent with rage when he found out his brother was lending money to others while he was under pressure as a result of loaning his brother money.”

Mr Kelly said his client had not gone to the restaurant with the intention of violence.

He added: “He bears his brother no ill will and realised what could have happened puts a financial loan into perspective.”

His victim Elton said: “I just feel bad about everything that happened.

“It wasn’t pleasant and I was hurt by it because I fell to the floor.

“I had to go and get treated at hospital. I still have back pain now because of the attack.

“Leo has caused so much upset. I won’t have anything to do with him now.

“He’s not my problem any more. I was not asked to take part in the court case because the prosecutor said that I wasn’t needed.

“The court case is something that has happened because of Leo.”