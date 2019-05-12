Restaurant and pizzeria concept revealed for Aberdeen landmark building

Work to transform one of Aberdeen city centre’s most iconic buildings into a two-part food and drink venue has begun.

Part of the former Esslemont and Macintosh (E&M) department store on Union Street has been taken over by hospitality operators McGinty’s Group, which already runs seven premises in the city.

The group has already started a significant refurbishment programme which will see it occupy and revamp the ground and first floors at 38 Union Street.

It will be converted into a two-part food and drink establishment.

A bar and 120-seat restaurant, named the Esslemont, will be situated on the ground floor, while Mac’s Pizzeria, an authentic Italian pizza parlour, is planned for the first floor in a nod to the building’s history.

The renovation will be carred out by a number of local firms.