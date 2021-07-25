Respected north-east climber Rick Allen feared dead on K2

Respected north-east climber Rick Allen is feared dead after an avalanche on K2.

Aberdeen-born Mr Allen is believed to have been scaling the world’s second highest peak with two others.

It has been reported the well-known adventurer, who lives in Aboyne, had been attempting to open a new line on the south-east face of the mountain.

Mr Allen had more than 40 years of experience climbing in conquering challenging ascents in the Himalayas.

K2 is one of the most challenging climbs in the world.

As of February 2021, only 377 have reached the summit while considerably more reach the top of nearby Mount Everest every year.

What happened on K2?

In the run-up to the ascent good weather was reported on K2.

Mr Allen, together with Spaniard Jordi Tosas and Austrian Stefan Keck, had been hoping to reach the summit early this week.

However, it is understood the climbers encountered an avalanche with Mr Allen feared dead. His two comrades are said to be safe.

Mr Allen’s death has not been confirmed, but a Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “The British High Commission in Islamabad is aware of reports that a British citizen has died climbing K2 and stands ready to assist.”

Rick Allen had been climbing K2 to raise money for charity Partners UK, which he is a trustee of.

The cause is currently focused on meeting the acute health and educational needs of refugee children displaced from their homes in Myanmar by recent political upheavals.

Climbing career of Rick Allen

Mr Allen’s reputation as an accomplished and respected climber stretched to all corners of the globe.

In July 2018 he had a lucky escape when his rucksack was spotted from the air where he had fallen.

He had been returning from a solo climb to the summit of Broad Peak in the Himalayas, which is the world’s 12th highest mountain, when he fell.

Friends were convinced he had died.

However, a base camp cook spotted his rucksack with a drone then used to locate him from the sky 36 hours later, which Mr Allen initially ignored as a hallucination before becoming aware of the rescue attempt.

The mountaineer was eventually rescued with frostbitten toes.

Despite the ordeal following the vertical fall, he vowed to return to the mountains again while also speaking about his experiences.

At the time, he said: “It was definitely an issue, especially when I woke up and realised I’d dropped a considerable distance.

“But there’s no question of packing it in, you learn something every time and there were a few good lessons there.”

In 2013 Mr Allen and friend Sandy Allan, from Newtonmore in the Highlands, received the coveted Golden Ice Axe prize.

The duo were recognised for conquering the Mazeno Ridge in Pakistan following an 18-day climb.

The ordeal inspired a book from Mr Allan after the exhausted duo, who were both in their late 50s at the time, reached the summit with no food or water while still needing three days to descend the mountain.