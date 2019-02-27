Residents welcome plans for 500 home development on outskirts of Aberdeen

Residents have voiced their views on plans to build more than 500 new homes in their community.

Cognito Oak LLP has applied to Aberdeen City Council to build the new residential development at Cloverhill, Bridge of Don, on land east of the A92 Ellon Road.

The proposals will include at least 25% affordable housing, to contribute towards the demand for homes at a local and national level.

Proposed community facilities include parks, inclusive play areas, a recycling centre, community meeting space, shops and cafes.

Residents had the chance to offer feedback at a public consultation yesterday at St Columba’s Church.

Willie Mitchell, 66, has lived in the area for the past 35 years and has welcomed the proposed development.

He said: “I’m really impressed by this. The biggest thing for me is the facilities they mention.

“It would be great for the area to have facilities like play parks where families can visit and shops right around the corner.

“I hope they will stick to their promise and deliver that to the community.”

Willie and his wife Marjorie, 64, who both live in a cottage off the Ellon Road, said: “We’re happy because the construction of the development will keep the maintenance of the pavements in the area. Right now there are just a lot of potholes.”

A new signalised junction with pedestrian crossings and a reduced speed limit is also planned to improve connectivity and enhance road safety.

A 72-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, has lived in the area for 42 years. She welcomed the change to the A92 Ellon Road and said she hopes to hear more from the developer once the plans are “more definitive”.

She added: “They say the new speed limit will be 40mph which would help since people like to use that stretch as a rat run. I think it’s all quite positive, but I haven’t made my mind up since it’s all in the early stages.

“I’d like to know more when it’s a bit more definitive to know what type of housing it will be – two-storey flats or bungalows.”