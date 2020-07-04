Residents warned of new Amazon telephone scam

Residents in the north-east are urged to be vigilant over an Amazon telephone scam.

Callers claiming to be from the internet shopping giant are telling people there is an issue with their accounts or that a payment is late, with the scammer offering to process a refund.

The victims are then persuaded to download an app which allows the scammer access to their mobile or tablet device.

They are then able to access internet banking accounts to transfer out money.

A second scam focuses on Amazon Prime, with victims receiving an automated message warning them unless they press 1, their membership will be renewed at £39.99. The actual yearly price for the service is £79.99.

Police in the region are asking people to be wary of the latest scam, with elderly family and friends potentially being targeted.

AMAZON SCAM 😳We have received reports of Amazon scams. Callers claim to be from Amazon saying there is an issue with… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 4 July 2020

For more information, including advice on what to do if you are a victim of a scam is available from Trading Standards Scotland, here.