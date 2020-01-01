Residents views wanted on policing in north-east

Police Scotland are asking north-east residents for their views on what local policing priorities should be.

The body will analyse feedback and look at data from a number of other sources such as local and national crime trends to determine what should be prioritised.

The information will also influence how the police communicate and engage with residents and their communities.

All personal information will be anonymised and you won’t be identified through the information you provide.

The survey, which closes on December 31, can be found at https://consult.scotland.police.uk/