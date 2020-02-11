Residents’ views wanted as new Aberdeen bus gate consultation launched

A second public consultation into an Aberdeen bus gate is to be carried out.

Last year, Scotia Homes launched its proposal to remove the Dubford bus gate, which runs from Dubford Road to Shielhill Avenue, to make the area more attractive for businesses.

An initial consultation was held late last year, with residents asked to give their views on whether the bus gate should be removed.

It was introduced due to concerns from residents that commuters could use the road as a rat-run to travel north of Aberdeen, and was installed in June 2016 as part of the development framework for the homes, although it was not part of the original planning application.

Scotia Homes has put forward the idea of a temporary removal to those living in the Dubford, Seaview and Shielhill areas, which would see the gate not in use for several months and then reviewed at the end of the trial period.

It is currently maintained by Aberdeen City Council, which also collects the fines.

Martin Forbes, land and planning manager at Scotia Homes, said: “Scotia Homes are in the process of completing the collation and evaluation of the recent consultation feedback.

“In turn we will be looking to hold a follow-up public consultation event to share with the Dubford Bridge of Don community the feedback and responses received during the initial letter-drop consultation.

“It is also intended that the feedback is, in due course, to be formally presented to Aberdeen City Council as part of a formal request to the council, seeking the trial removal of the bus gate should be duly considered via the appropriate council consultation, reporting and committee channels.”

He added: “The bus gate remains in full operation meantime and will continue to be so under the control of Aberdeen City Council until such time as the formal decision is given to the potential trial removal period.

“We will monitor and assess in real time the effects on the existing community of removing the bus gate which would then inform any potential future and separate permanent bus gate removal process.”

No date for the public consultation event has yet been set.

Aberdeen City Council previously recommended that survey work and consultations were carried out with the community before it would consider a traffic order for the area.