Residents’ views sought for Aberdeen questionnaire

A consultation has been launched seeking residents’ views on a variety of issues affecting day-to-day life in Aberdeen.

The wide-ranging City Voice questionnaire has been launched by the Community Planning Aberdeen partnership, and is being opened up to all residents for the first time.

Previously, only people who were members of the Citizens’ Panel could take part in the study.

But now anyone who is aged 16 and over is eligible to take part in the survey, which closes later this month.

The partnership is calling on residents to give their views on issues such as their communities, antisocial behaviour, travel and transport, climate change and parking.

It also addresses issues including food security, alcohol consumption, digital skills and the Living Wage.

The partnership said: “It is important that people in Aberdeen have a voice in key decisions and issues affecting them at a local level and that their community is a place where people feel safe, supported and included.

“But now we are issuing an open invite to all residents aged 16 and over to take part, so let us know your views.”

The Community Planning Aberdeen partnership consists of Aberdeen City Council, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, NHS Grampian and the Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations.

The survey is open until March 26.

To complete it, visit bit.ly/2Iu9MqE.