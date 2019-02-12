Residents urged to take part in spring clean of Aberdeen

Aberdeen residents are being urged to get involved with an annual clean-up campaign.

National environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is appealing for people living in Aberdeen to participate in its spring tidy scheme.

Taking place across April and May, it asking people to organise local rubbish-clearing events focusing on parks, streets and other public areas.

Last year, more than 30,000 people across Scotland took part, helping remove more than 300 tonnes of litter.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for people across the country to take part in our annual Spring Clean campaign.

“We are very proud of everyone’s hard work and hope Aberdeen residents will take part – helping to make 2019 the most successful Spring Clean campaign to date.”

To register a tidy up, visit https://bit.ly/2BtHf1F