Residents urged to not be complacent as figures reveal 32 areas in north-east with no coronavirus deaths

Residents in the north-east are being warned not to be complacent after new data revealed the 32 areas in the region where there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19.

Data, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), shows there are 18 such areas in Aberdeenshire and 14 in the city.

The Scottish Government breaks each of the regions into smaller ‘intermediate zones’, which each contain roughly standard populations of between 500 and 1,000 households.

It is these areas that are used in the figures – Aberdeenshire has 59, while Aberdeen itself has 49.

No deaths have been reported in the city areas of: Rosemount; Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank; Kincorth, Leggart and Nigg South; Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber West.

And no one has sucummed to the virus in Braeside, Mannofield, Broomhill and Seafield East; Old Aberdeen; Hanover North; Cove South; City Centre West; Ashgrove; West End North; Cove North; Hanover South and City Centre East.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart reminded people of the importance of wearing a mask and socially distancing as “we cannot forget that coronavirus has not gone away”.

He said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died – I cannot imagine how difficult it must be to lose a loved one in such circumstances.

“As we ease our way out of lockdown, we do so because in the main folk have followed the public health guidance very well, but we cannot forget that coronavirus has not gone away so I remind folk to wear a mask and keep socially distant.”

Meanwhile, the area of Aberdeen with the highest rate of death is Woodside, with 18 deaths in a population of 4,018 – equivalent to a rate of 448 per 100,000 population.

The areas of Aberdeenshire that have not reported a single Covid-19 death are: Howe of Alford; Aboyne and South Deeside; Stonehaven South; Dunecht, Durris and Drumoak.

Also on the list are: Barrahill; Ythanside; Fetteresso, Netherley and Catter; Huntly; Mearns South and Benholm; Ellon West; Cromar and Kildrummy; Garlogie and Elrick.

And no one from Aberchirder and Whitehills; Blackburn; Auchnagatt; East Cairngorms; New Pitsligo and Newtonhill has died.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander BurnettScottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “It will come as a relief during an extremely difficult period for everyone that there are 18 areas across Aberdeenshire which have recorded no deaths from the outbreak.

“Residents throughout Aberdeenshire deserve great praise for their determination in doing everything they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Survival would simply not have been possible without our nurses, carers and other NHS staff who have placed their own health and safety at risk to protect others.”

Peterhead Harbour has seen the most deaths per 100,000 in Aberdeenshire with a figure of 357.7, after 22 people died in the area.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “From impact assessments looking at which groups are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, we know pre-existing health inequalities and deprivation are factors in determining which individuals and communities are more or less susceptible to the effects of Covid-19.

“The Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland and the National Records of Scotland are engaged in a programme of research which aims to understand the wider impact of Covid-19 on the population. We are all learning about this new virus and over time we will work with all stakeholders and other public bodies to reflect and learn lessons which can help to shape our response to any future pandemics.”

The statistics come as Public Health Scotland revealed it was likely less than 5% of Scots have been exposed to the coronavirus so far.

Random blood tests carried out between April 20 and the end of June found that 4.3% had Covid-19 antibodies.

That means, according to this research, around 235,000 people in Scotland have had exposure to the virus, out of a population of more than 5.4 million.

Speaking at yesterday’s Scottish Government daily briefing, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nicola Steedman said: “Only a fairly small proportion of the population have so far likely been exposed to coronavirus in Scotland. And it is this low number of people, likely exposed, that explains and reinforces our on-going messages to you.

“Firstly, that we need to be careful when we are easing out of lockdown and secondly this is why we still want you to follow all of the current guidance on physical distancing and all the measures that we recommend in order to protect you, your loved ones and in fact protect all of us.”