Residents urged to delve into north-east history with archives

North-east residents are being encouraged to delve deeper into the history of the region.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums is urging people interested in history to learn more about the area by visiting the city’s archives.

The Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives are available for members of the public to visit. AAGM said in a statement: “The collections contain a wealth of documents and records dating from the 12th century to the present day.

“The records relate to the rich history and heritage of the city of Aberdeen and the three ancient counties of Aberdeen, Banff and Kincardine.”

To find out more, visit aberdeencity.gov.uk/archives