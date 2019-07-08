Residents urged to be vigilant and lock doors after vehicles stolen in Aberdeen

Police are urging people in Aberdeen to make sure they lock their doors after two vehicles were stolen over the weekend.

A grey Ford Focus, registration SD12 YBG, and a white KTM SX65 off-road bike were taken from the Cults area between Saturday and yesterday.

The Ford was taken from the Cliff Park area and the KTM stolen from the Cairnlee Avenue East area.

Anyone who has seen either vehicle, or know where they might be, is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1359.

DC Niall Sutherland said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace these vehicles, however I would also ask anyone with private CCTV in the area to get in touch as soon as possible in case it can assist. Did you see or hear anything suspicious over the weekend? Let us know.”

He added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to remind all homes and vehicle owners – no matter where you live – to ensure your doors are always secure to not give thieves a chance.

“Think about setting an alarm or reminder on your phone as a prompt before you go to bed each night and if you have security alarms or lights, use them.

“The decent weather over the weekend might have meant that your doors or windows were left open during the day when you were in another part of your house, or maybe your vehicle was left insecure while you were inside all it can take it a few seconds for a thief to gain access to you property and get away with your valuables quickly and with ease.

“Be vigilant, lock your doors and don’t give these criminals a chance.”