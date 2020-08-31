Residents urged to be vigilant after theft from vehicles in north-east village

Officers are urging residents of a north-east community to be vigilant after items were stolen from vehicles.

The incident involved two vehicles on Littlewood Place and nearby Haughton Place in Alford and happened between August 27 and August 28.

Crime reduction officer PC Mike Urquhart said: “Try not to park in isolated or remote areas.

“Whenever possible, park in a busy, well-lit and CCTV covered area.

“Lock all items out of sight. Don’t leave anything on display and take valuables with you. Leave the glove box empty and open.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting references CF0196290820 and CF0196600820 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.