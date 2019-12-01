Residents treated for smoke inhalation after flat fire in Aberdeen

The occupants of an Aberdeen flat have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called to the property on Skene Terrace shortly before 6.30pm.

The blaze was extinguished at around 7pm, with the residents treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A police spokesman said: “We attended a fire within a flat on Skene Terrace in Aberdeen.

“We were called just before 6.30pm. The fire was extinguished at around 7pm.

“The occupants of the property have been treated for smoke inhalation.

“However, nobody has been seriously injured.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a dwelling fire on Skene Terrace at 6.27pm.”