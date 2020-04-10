Residents to have their say on plans for new Aberdeen homes

Planning bosses have said more consultation is needed for a new Aberdeen development.

A proposal of application notice was submitted by Ryden LLP, on behalf of The Cater Group, to turn the former Aberdeen University Officers Training Corps on Don Street into homes.

The step, which is a prerequisite of a major development, has been carried out to ensure those around the area have the chance to give their views.

In total, 86 flats are planned to be built on the site, and other works such as car parking, amenity space and ancillary works, including the demolition of the current building, will also be carried out.

It has been requested that, following Scottish Government guidelines, the consultation is undertaken through an online engagement process, which will enable residents to engage with the plans, as a drop-in style exhibition will no longer be appropriate.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager, has ruled that the proposed consultation is insufficient.

He said: “After consideration of the proposal of application notice, which was received on March 24, it is the opinion of the planning authority that the proposed consultation is insufficient for the development proposed.

“Once the required alternative consultation has taken place, a pre-application consultation report should be produced and then submitted to the planning authority at the same time as the planning application.

“The report should specify who has been consulted and set out what steps were taken to comply with the statutory requirements.

“The report should also set out how the applicant has responded to any comments made by those who were consulted, including whether and the extent to which the proposals have changed as a result of consultation.”

Planning officers have asked that properties in Lord Hay’s Grove, Lord Hay’s Road, Sir William Wallace Wynd, Don Street, Livingston Court, Balgownie Court, St Ninian’s Place and two homes on King Street are notified of the process.

No set date has yet been confirmed for the event.

A formal planning application will then have to be submitted to the council following the event, which will allow the applicant to make changes based on feedback from the consultation.