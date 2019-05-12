Residents to have say on future of north-east village’s pavilion

Residents will be given the opportunity to have their say on the future of a north-east village pavilion.

The Boddam Recreational Trust is hosting the event in a bid to get more volunteers to help run the facility.

The charity will hold a barbecue with family fun attractions on June 1 from 2-4.30pm at the former RAF pitch and pavilion.

Residents and any interested groups have been invited along to look around the facilities in a bid to find out what people want to use the area for.

Liz Moir, from the Boddam Recreational Trust, said: “This event will be a fantastic opportunity for local groups and residents to come along to the facilities and see what is available to them.

“We have been working towards a community asset transfer for some time, as we felt the pitches and pavilion should be owned by the people of Boddam, and we are finally able to open the pavilion and pitches for community use.

“We hope to gain support from the local community and hope nearby football teams and sports clubs will want to use our pitches.

“The pavilion and pitches are a great community asset and should be used to the full.”