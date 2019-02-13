Residents tell of shock as flames rip through roof of Aberdeen flat

Residents have today told of their shock at seeing “huge flames” coming from an Aberdeen flat.

More than 20 firefighters were called to Richmond Street in the Rosemount area of the city at around 7pm, with flames seen shooting from the roof of the top floor flat.

Residents evacuated from neighbouring homes spoke of their shock of smelling the fire and hearing sirens surround the property before being met with “huge flames”.

Erin Fiell, 24, who lives at the corner of Richmond Street, said: “I had just come home from work and saw the flames and called the fire brigade.

“People were in the street yelling at those inside to get out. There were flames coming out of the top windows.”

Kerri Courage, 21, who lives in the neighbouring tenement, said: “I was on the phone to my friend and I heard a lot of shouting and screaming which can be normal for the area, so at first I didn’t think much of it.

“People then started ringing the buzzer and I smelt the smoke and came down outside and the flames were huge.”

One resident, who lived nearby, but asked not to be named, said: “My kid went and had a look and when he opened the door I could smell the smoke and had a look. The flames were coming out of the roof.”

Six units from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were sent to the scene at 5.45pm yesterday and fought to bring the fire under control, with an ambulance also called to the scene.

A spokeswoman from SFRS said everyone was accounted for in the incident and a joint investigation would be launched today.