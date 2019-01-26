Saturday, January 26th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen residents struggling with debt

by Pauric Clerkin
26/01/2019, 9:56 am Updated: 26/01/2019, 10:04 am
New figures reveal that Aberdeen is one of the top-ranking cities in the UK for personal debt levels.

From Q3 to Q4 in 2018, the amount owed by those seeking help increased by 53% – with Christmas spending being one of the reasons for this.

Average unsecured debts among these residents climbed to £31,087 – well above the national average of £19,581, according to the Quarter 4 Personal Debt Index (PDI).

Paul Mason, CEO at Creditfix, said: “It is troubling to see people in Aberdeen struggling with high debt, even before the post-Christmas financial hangover hits.

“The excesses of Christmas will only compound existing financial problems, as credit card bills are now arriving in January and pay day seems a long way away.

“While some people are well aware that they have overspent, there are other reasons why people get further into debt at this time of year.”

