Aberdeen community rallies round to support those in need

An Aberdeen community has rallied together to support those living in the area.

Kingswells resident Aleen Shinnie set up a volunteer group there to ensure anyone who is vulnerable has someone to contact if they need any assistance due to social distancing and self-isolation measures.

So far, there are between 80 and 100 people from the area taking part.

Aleen said: “Everybody’s been mucking in to help.

“We’ve organised groups of two or more people to look after each street, and they’ll be the point of contact for each of the houses.

“I’ve had a real positive response, we want to make sure people have the help they need.

“We’ve sent out leaflets to every house. There’s a real community spirit.”

Anyone who is interested in getting involved to help, or if you live in the area and need assistance, contact Aleen on 07930337149.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.