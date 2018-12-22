Residents slam ‘nasty’ spate of tree vandalism in Aberdeen

Concerns have been raised by a city community after trees near a primary school and a park were chopped down.

So far five have been cut in half near Cove’s Charleston School and Catto Park – and no one, including Aberdeen City Council, knows who is doing it.

Two youths had been spotted in the area with a saw, but ran off when confronted by a member of the public.

The most recent incident happened on Thursday night.

Cove and Altens Community Council chairwoman Michele McPartlin said: “This is a particularly nasty spate of vandalism. We have those in the community working their socks off to make it a more environmentally-friendly place to live and this crime thumbs a nose at everyone living here.

“Being at large with a sharp saw and with this mentality, the culprits must be caught – and fast before more destruction happens.

“With the community and police working together let’s hope whoever is doing this gets caught quickly.

“Someone in the community saw two youths with a saw and tried to chase them but they ran out of puff and they went off.

“The school was targeted first, then Catto Park and then trees around the same area.”

Councillor Stephen Flynn, who represents the Cove, Nigg and Kincorth area of the city, said: “I’ve had constituents contact me to express their dismay at the damage that has been done and understandably so.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see these trees felled and I hope that someone in the local area has information that they can share with the relevant authorities.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers received a call on December 17 reporting vandalism to trees in the Cove area of Aberdeen at Cove Road and Cove Walk.

“Officers are making inquiries into the reported vandalism.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1054 of 17 December.”

The damaged trees have been cleared away by Aberdeen City Council workers.