Residents shock as man arrested following death of Aberdeen mum Carol

Residents have spoken of their shock after a man was arrested following the death of a woman.

The 59-year-old, named locally as mum Carol Milne, died at her home on Clifton Road in Woodside.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident, which officers described as “contained”.

Neighbours woke to find a heavy police presence in the area after officers were called to the property at around 4.30am.

Forensics experts spent yesterday examining the property and officers were also seen searching neighbouring streets.

Officers were also seen searching bins and bushes in neighbouring streets as well as Westburn Park. Neighbours said they were shocked and saddened by the tragic turn of events.

Bill Davidson, 86, said: “I spoke to the lady quite a few times as a neighbour although I didn’t know her too well. She would usually say hello if we passed each other in the street.

“It’s a big shock. You don’t expect that sort of thing to happen round here.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I hadn’t seen her for a while but I had seen her son a couple of days ago.

“It’s really scary that this has happened. It’s normally a nice quiet area and I’ve never heard of anything like this happening here before.”

Another woman said: “It’s shocking and really sad.

“I didn’t know her too well but she would always say hello and I used to see her hanging out her washing. It’s absolutely awful that this has happened.”

Another added: “I used to see her when I was taking my kids to school. I would speak to her in passing and she always seemed very nice but she kept herself to herself.”

Local councillor Freddie John said: “It’s really shocking that something like this has happened.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Inquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage.

“I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there is no threat to the wider community.

“This appears to have been a contained incident, however there will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation continues. I would like to thank local residents for your patience meantime.

“Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to the Police is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0473 of July 11.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.”