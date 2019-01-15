Residents share views on planned drive-thrus near Kingsford Stadium

Residents in a north-east community have voiced their concerns over a fast food giant’s plans for a new drive-thru.

McDonald’s is looking to move into Arnhall Business Park in Westhill – close to the Dons’ new Kingsford Stadium.

The Evening Express revealed in December the fast food chain and coffee giant Starbucks were looking at sites close to the proposed football ground.

The deadline for public comments has now passed and 72 letters have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council regarding the plans.

The local authority’s planning website shows 42 were received against the plans and 30 in support.

The West Aberdeen Environmental Protection Association Limited (WAEPAL) – which objects to the Kingsford plans in general – has submitted its own objection to the plan.

The letter, signed by WAEPAL directors Heather Brock, Diane Reid and Clare Davidson, says: “The introduction of this additional restaurant to the area will have a negative effect on the existing provisions within the local centre and reduce the number of visits to Westhill centre provisions of a similar nature.

“As such, there would be a negative impact on the vitality and viability of the local centre.

“The proposed development, accessible only via an uncontrolled junction on the A944, is not safely or easily accessible.

“The entrance and exit of vehicles would have a major impact on traffic flows on the already busy A944 westbound carriageway.”

A number of letters in support of the application have said it would be beneficial for the area and would be used heavily by people attending Aberdeen games at the new stadium.

James Paterson, of Broadshade Road, said: “As a Westhill resident I wholeheartedly support this application for the restaurant and drive-thru facility.

“This amenity will add to the facilities in Westhill at a restaurant that is not currently available.”

Previously a spokesman for McDonald’s said that if permission was granted it would create 65 new jobs.

It would be a mixture of both full-time and part-time work at the one-storey restaurant.

Starbucks is looking to build a cafe and drive-thru just one unit over which would operate 24 hours a day and create around 20 jobs.