Residents reminded of deadline for north-east by-election

Residents have been urged to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of a north-east by-election.

Voters will go to the polls to elect a new councillor for the Ellon and District ward on Aberdeenshire Council.

One of the ward’s seats was vacated when Richard Thomson resigned after being elected MP for Gordon.

The deadline to register to vote in person is tomorrow while applications to vote by post must be received by 5pm the following day.

Aberdeenshire Council chief executive and returning officer Jim Savege said: “With the deadline looming for the by-election, it’s important for those wishing to vote to think about how they wish to do so.

“For those unable to vote in person, or who simply don’t wish to visit a polling station, a postal vote is a tried and tested way of participating in the election process, and we’ve already seen strong interest in this method of voting.

“However people choose to vote, I’d encourage those who haven’t yet registered to do so as soon as possible.”