Residents praise north-east sheltered housing complex during inspectors visit

A north-east care home resident has praised the facility, saying its the best move they have ever made.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate spent time at Abbey Court, a 23-flat sheltered housing complex on Sutherland Drive, Mintlaw, on December 7, and the report has now been made public.

As well as the praise from the resident, the watchdog branded the complex “very good” for care, support and staffing, the second-highest ranking handed out by the watchdog.

One resident said: “The best thing I ever did was to move in here.”

Another said: “I’m reassured staff are there if I need them.”

The report said: “There was a wide range of meaningful activities on offer in the complex. The programme was available to all tenants and catered for all abilities.

“We observed warm and friendly interactions between staff and tenants.”