Residents of fire-hit Aberdeen flats could be out of homes for up to a month

Residents in a fire-hit block of Aberdeen flats could be out of their homes for up to a month.

A blaze broke out in a second-floor property in Mastrick Road on Wednesday and inquiries are continuing into the cause.

Aberdeen City Council says those affected will be offered temporary accommodation, however, some still do not have a roof over their heads.

Ground-floor residents Catherine Crombie, 69, and husband John, 60, have been forced to move in with their daughter, Teresa, while they await news.

Although their home was left relatively undamaged, they can’t return until emergency services complete their investigations.

Catherine said: “The council said it could be up to a month before we are back in our house. We are at Teresa’s in Kincorth just now so we have had to move a fair distance away from our home.

“They are trying to sort out temporary accommodation for us but we have no idea when that might happen.

“They had to turn the electricity and the gas off so everything in the fridge-freezer has defrosted.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We offered support to residents by creating a rest centre in a nearby community centre, and offers of temporary accommodation and further support as required.

“We are awaiting to fully assess the extent of damage once fire and police colleagues have finished their investigations. We will continue to liaise with residents, along with police and police and fire colleagues.”