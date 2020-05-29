Residents of Aberdeen community encouraged to get their fingers green

Residents of an Aberdeen community have been encouraged to get their fingers green after developers behind the town donated almost £900 worth of plants to the community.

Countesswells Development Limited has donated 100 potted plants and herbs for residents to grow and nurture at home.

Project director Martin Dalziel said: “Countesswells is unlike any other project of its kind and scale in the country. We have a singular vision to create one of the greenest, most community-oriented and attractive places to live in north-east Scotland.

“We decided we wanted to give something back and came up with the idea of offering potted plants and herbs for residents to collect.

“It is well documented that gardening is beneficial for your mental and physical health, and that plant life can actively lower stress and lift mood.”

Residents have also shared puzzles from their garden and decorated rocks across the community, as well as creating a connecting rock ‘snake’ in the orchard.

On completion, Countesswells will have a new secondary school and two primary schools, healthcare facilities and retail and other businesses.

It will also have green and civic spaces with pathways and cycleways linking the community to the adjacent woodland.

