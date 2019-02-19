Residents object to north-east cafe’s plan to sell alcohol

Residents have objected to a north-east cafe’s bid to sell alcohol.

The Coffee Apothecary in Ellon applied to Aberdeenshire Council to sell booze, along with an extension of its opening hours to 11pm.

Councillors on the central licensing board will decide on the application next week, but some people have voiced their dislike for the proposals.

During the application process, eight people have come forward to object to the plans.

Issues around antisocial behaviour, excessive noise late at night, drunk and disorderly conduct, parking and possible criminal damage are just some of the reasons for their objection.

One said: “I am concerned about the likely increase in noise, petty vandalism, littering and smoking on a public walkway. I would also stress the extra demand on parking. I am a disabled badge holder and having parking outside my house is vital for me.”

Another complainant raised concerns of possible criminal damage. They said: “There may be a high risk of drunk and disorderly or antisocial behaviour and criminal damage to nearby vehicles or properties.” Another objector also questioned the safety of local people if the plans go ahead.

They said: “The safety and security of people and property in the vicinity of the licensed premises will be compromised.

“Many occurrences of crime, disorder and public nuisance occur at or immediately after the terminal hour for the supply of alcohol.”