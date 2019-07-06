Residents making friends at north-east care home

Genuine friendships have formed between staff and residents at a north-east care home, inspectors have said.

Monitors at the Care Inspectorate visited Balmedie House, which has 31 residents, on May 28 and have now published their report.

Inspectors rated the home “very good” for leadership, staffing, supporting people’s wellbeing and planning care – the second best of six possible ratings given by the care watchdog.

They also rated it “good” for the setting – the third best rating.

“We observed staff interact with residents with warmth and compassion,” said the report.

It added: “Genuine friendships had formed.

“Staff were seen to be attentive and time was taken to enable people to make their own choices.

“The home had a relaxed, friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

“The service had helped people form new friendships. People spoke fondly of the gardens and the summer house. The greenhouse was well used and many vegetables were growing.

“It was positive that a Men’s Shed had been added.”

One resident told inspectors: “The atmosphere in the home is so comforting with staff so caring, friendly and kind.”