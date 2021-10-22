News / Local Residents ‘living in fear’ of anti-social behaviour at fatal stabbing high-rise By Jamie Hall 22/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 22/10/2021, 5:21 pm Jack McLean, chair of the residents' association at Virginia Court and Marischal Court. Residents living in two city high-rise blocks – one of which was the scene of an alleged murder earlier this year – say they are scared to use communal areas because of anti-social behaviour. In April 20-year-old Scott Hector was stabbed to death in Marischal Court. An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have since appeared in court in connection with the incident. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe