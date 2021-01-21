Show Links
News / Local

Residents left homeless after storm damages Aberdeen building and sends section of wall crashing through optician’s roof

by Daniel Boal
21/01/2021, 5:24 pm Updated: 21/01/2021, 5:38 pm
© DCT MediaThe damage wall at Hollybank Place
The damage wall at Hollybank Place

Residents have been forced out of their homes after part of their city centre building came loose in storms and debris was sent crashing through the roof of an optician next door.

Sections of Hollybank Place in Aberdeen were cordoned off by emergency services at around 10am, while the Tartan Pig cafe was forced to close its doors and the flats above were evacuated.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe