Residents left homeless after storm damages Aberdeen building and sends section of wall crashing through optician’s roof

Residents have been forced out of their homes after part of their city centre building came loose in storms and debris was sent crashing through the roof of an optician next door.
Sections of Hollybank Place in Aberdeen were cordoned off by emergency services at around 10am, while the Tartan Pig cafe was forced to close its doors and the flats above were evacuated.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe