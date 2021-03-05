Keith and Huntly residents could face night without gas as SGN works to restore supplies

Residents in Keith and Huntly could be facing a night without gas again, after another outage hit parts of the north-east.

SGN reported that properties in both towns have no gas, with engineers on-site investigating the cause of the issues.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said the gas firm had indicated it was “likely” around 4,500 households would be without a supply overnight, in a message posted to his Facebook page.

He said anyone affected by the issue should turn off their gas supply at the meter, adding: “Moray Council and other emergency responders are again providing support to ensure that SGN can carry out repairs as quickly as possible.

“I know that the council are also doing what it can to support vulnerable groups and individuals and will provide further updates on this as the situation develops.”

Aberdeenshire Council, meanwhile, has assured locals that the Covid vaccination centre at Stewart’s Hall in Huntly will operate as normal despite the loss of supply.

This outage comes just a month after “major disruption” left homes in Keith and Huntly without gas heating and hot water for more than a day.

This was during one of the coldest days of the year.

SGN has apologised to residents following this outage.

The company revealed it does not know how long it will take to restore supplies in both towns and they are contacting the most vulnerable and those on the Priority Services Register to offer extra support.

A statement from SGN read: “We appreciate residents were without their gas supplies earlier in the year and we’re sorry you’re being inconvenienced again today.

“We know it’s not easy being without your gas supply and we’re extremely sorry for this disruption.

“We’ll be doing all we can to restore everyone’s supplies as soon as possible.

“If you have any concerns, you can reach us on live chat, text us on 07490 077 649 or call us on 0800 912 1717.”

SGN will be updating its website with information as soon as it becomes available.

Reaction to the gas outage

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, called the latest outage “more than a little concerning.”

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

He said: “For a loss of gas supply to happen once is understandable but for it to happen again just a month later is more than a little concerning.

“Residents will understandably be worried at this happening again and I have contacted SGN to find out what is causing this major issue and how these problems can be overcome.

“I want to commend Aberdeenshire Council and other multi-agency groups for their quick response in challenging circumstances.

“These unfortunate incidents prove just how strong the community spirit is in these areas.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead is seeking an urgent meeting with SGN to find out why there have been two major outages in such a short space of time.

© Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “Once again a large number of households in Keith have been affected by a major gas supply outage.

“This will be incredibly frustrating for local residents and puts additional pressure on other services such as housing and social care working to support vulnerable residents.

“I am seeking an urgent meeting with SGN who are responsible for the gas supply to get an understanding of why there has been a further major outage so soon after the last one and what they are doing to ensure there is better resilience in this vital energy supply.”