Residents hit out over noise and ‘chaos’ caused by overnight Aberdeen roadworks

A council has received a number of complaints over the level of noise as work is carried out overnight to a busy roundabout.

Aberdeen’s St Machar Drive, at the roundabout with Bedford Road and Tillydrone Avenue, is closed until 6am on Tuesday to allow for resurfacing work to take place.

The resurfacing is happening ahead of the construction of traffic lights at the junction, which will replace the existing roundabout.

But members of a community today described the work, which is taking place during the night, as “chaos”.

Residents claim they have been woken up by lorries, diggers and drilling.

Tillydrone resident Brian Downie said he didn’t get to sleep until 3.20am on the first night of the works, due to the noise.

He said: “It’s just chaos.

“It’s just a shambles for us at the moment.

“We have had to put up with this for almost three years and to some extent people need to thank the people of Tillydrone for putting up with all of this disruption.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The noise on Thursday night was caused by planing, where the road surface was being lifted and taken out.

“The planing has finished and there should not be the same issues now, and we of course apologise for disturbance caused to nearby residents.”