Aberdeen residents hit out over disabled parking bays

Residents have raised concerns about the number of disabled parking bays in a busy Aberdeen area.

Residents in Seaton’s School Drive, which is part of a controlled parking zone (CPZ), have hit out at the local authority for a lack of monitoring of disabled bays after people who need them leave the area.

The residents claim the lack of monitoring has left some people unable to park outside their home. And it has resulted in some being hit with a fine for parking in one of the designated disabled bays.

Locals have called for the council to look at the issue, as not all the spaces are used, which means people who live on the street struggle as parking spaces are limited.

Councillor Alexander McLellan, who represents the area, was approached to help tackle the issue.

He said: “Residents have been in touch to vent their frustration with the lack of available parking at School Drive, which is within a CPZ. I’ve asked council officers to determine if the volume of disabled bays is still necessary as there’s a significant amount on the street.

“It shouldn’t be too difficult for the council to find out if the bays are all still required and if they aren’t they should be getting rid of them.

“I was disappointed to find out there isn’t a review process in place and that the council relies on information from residents.”

Residents said there are more than 10 disabled spaces allocated in the street, but no one has checked to see whether the people who originally applied for the spaces still need them or still live there.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “If blue badge holders give up their car, or move on, we rely on residents, families and local comm-unities to advise us the parking space is no longer required.

“It should also be noted that while the original applicant may no longer require the space there may be other blue badge holders in the area who could still benefit from that space.

“We are currently reviewing whether each of these spaces on School Drive remains necessary.”