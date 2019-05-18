Residents hit out over bid to extend Aberdeen bar terrace hours

A CITY bar that came under fire over noise on its rooftop terrace has applied to extend the hours of the outdoor space.

Soju Bar and Diner, on Carden Place, currently has permission to operate a restaurant and bar on its terrace from 6-11pm on weekdays and from noon to 11pm at weekends.

However, it has now applied to have those hours extended to begin at noon all week.

The bar’s owners were warned in March after licensing bosses found they had breached noise conditions.

The latest plan to extend the hours has been criticised by Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council.

Secretary Ken Hutcheon said neighbours remain concerned over the impact of the bar on the surrounding area.

He said: “The community council will object strongly to any enhancement of the activities at Soju.

“Some of the neighbours have been quite concerned about the impact of noise and things like that.

“There have been a number of complaints and as a community council we have got major concerns.

“They are particularly concerned about the impact of the noise which emanates from the area of the bar in question.

“We would be very worried if there were any thought of giving Soju an extension to their existing conditions.

“We managed previously to get conditions imposed and at the time Soju said they were happy to comply with them.

“It seems strange that less than a year later they are suddenly wanting to make changes to those conditions.

“We will be making a formal complaint about this and we will work very hard to make sure it does not happen.”

Soju did not respond to requests for comment.