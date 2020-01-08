Residents hit out at flood lights after north-east council approve plans to increase height of new school pitch

A sports pitch at a new north-east school campus will be built higher than intended, despite concerns neighbours will be affected.

Aberdeenshire Council is building a new Inverurie Academy campus on Jackson Street to replace the existing school.

Contractors are due to finish the project in March 2021 and the school will have an all-weather pitch.

However, council staff expressed concerns that building the pitch too low could create drainage problems, so applied to their own planning department for permission to raise it by 2ft 6in.

That prompted concerns from neighbours that the floodlights would be higher than originally intended.

Daniel Stewart, of Jackson Street, formally objected. His objection – published on the council website – said: “Raising the height of the ground and floodlighting by 2ft 6in would mean that the floodlights could well shine directly into our sunroom which we use daily.

“We have been advised that there is an alternative scheme, which would leave the present level as it is and use a pump to remove any surplus water.

“It would seem sensible to refuse the planning application when such a simple alternative is available.”

Dr Janet Duncan, also of Jackson Street, added: “I am concerned the residents in Jackson Street who overlook the pitch will be subject to excessive light pollution due to the very close proximity of the pitch.”

The council has now granted planning permission for the raised pitch on condition the floodlights are turned off by 10pm.

“The reason is to ensure light pollution from the development does not result in undue loss of amenity for surrounding properties,” said the council’s decision report.