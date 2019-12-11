North-east street’s Christmas lights display raises £65,000 for charity

A group of residents who raised more than £65,000 through their Christmas lights display have been praised in parliament.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate the residents of Stonehaven’s Malcolm Way who have decked out their homes with festive lights for the last eight years to raise money for charity.

In what will be its final year, the street switched on its dazzling display, with Stonehaven’s three primary schools benefiting from this year’s proceeds.

Mr Kerr said: “The residents of Malcolm Way have done an outstanding job over the last eight years to raise a fantastic sum of money.

“Their display attracts visitors from across the north-east and it’s testament to the wonderful work they have put in.

“I want to congratulate them on all of their hard work and I wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.”