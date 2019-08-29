Residents given impression First Bus ‘rushing through’ changes to Aberdeen services says MP

A north-east MP has called for urgent talks with First Aberdeen about plans to shake up city bus services.

The transport giant is inviting people to comment on the potential changes to at least 10 services.

The deadline for feedback is 9pm tomorrow.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson has written to First Bus saying changes to the number 18 would remove it from the Cove area.

He has argued the brief nature of the consultation period left the impression locally that the changes are being “rushed through”.

In his letter, he said: “I am disappointed that First Bus has decided that one week is necessary for the public to give their views.

“To many, this has been perceived as an attempt to rush through changes that First Aberdeen knows will be deeply unpopular.”

Andrew Jarvis, First’s managing director in Scotland, said: “Given the levels of response already, I believe the consultation period has been more than sufficient, but of course we would be happy to meet with Mr Thomson MP and we will contact him to organise a suitable date.”