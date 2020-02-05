Residents fear it’s just a ‘matter of time’ before somebody gets killed on Aberdeen road

Residents in a north-east community fear it is “a matter of time” before someone is killed because of speeding.

Members of the community in Riverside of Blairs – which lies on South Deeside Road – are concerned about what they say are long-running issues with drivers going too fast.

Residents of the Menzies Park development, which backs on to the main road, told The Evening Express they fear someone will be killed unless the problem can be solved.

They spoke out after police caught eight speeding drivers on the road while following up on the residents’ concerns.

One motorist was caught driving at nearly twice the 30mph speed limit at 57mph and was reported directly to the procurator fiscal.

Rochelle Sanders, 36, said: “It’s got to the point where I refuse to take my two children out to walk because we have to go near the road and it is too dangerous for them.

“It’s been an ongoing problem. We would do anything to make the drivers slow down.

“Something needs to be done because if it isn’t, it’s a matter of time before someone is killed on the road.”

Neighbour Martin Goodrum, 53, said: “It’s definitely a concern. It’s ridiculous, especially with children and animals.

“The 30mph limit is there for a reason.”

Elaine Harrower, 49, added: “I do think it’s a concern. It’s scary when they drive past you so quickly.”

In response to their concerns, police have carried out operations in the area and in Drumoak, targeting drivers who fail to adhere to the 30mph limit, earlier this week.

Eight motorists were stopped for speeding between 1pm and 3pm and seven accepted conditional offers which led to them being given three penalty points and a £100 fine.

PC Marc Camus said: “To encounter a driver at almost double the speed limit is wholly unacceptable, especially when their excuse for speeding was to collect their own child from school – what of the safety of other children or the infirm?

“Police Scotland has a number of other locations identified by community councils that are due to be attended in the near future; I hope not to encounter such disregard for road safety again.”

A spokesman for the Blairs Residents’ Forum called for cameras to be installed in the village to prevent speeding.

He said: “The amount of speeding on the road through Riverside of Blairs is horrendous.

“There is a traffic island and we have witnessed cars speeding around the wrong side of it.

“They take no notice of any of the limits or warning signs.

“The ideal solution would be cameras on both sides. That would be the way to make people slow down.”