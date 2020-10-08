Residents evacuated after kitchen fire scare at north-east sheltered housing complex

Residents were evacuated from their sheltered accommodation in Rothienorman this evening following a kitchen fire in one of the homes there.

Two fire crews were called to Kinbroom House around 5pm after a resident, cooking an evening meal for his wife, took his eye off the stove while cooking.

Residents were ushered outside by Aberdeenshire Council care staff, while fire crews went about making the building safe.

Turriff councillor Alastair Forsyth said: “The residents were good humoured about the situation and were grateful for the presence of the services to ensure everything was safe.

“The situation was quickly dealt with by Scottish Fire and Rescue who departed the scene half an hour later.”

Rothienorman Community Association’s contingency plan, whereby Kinbroom residents can be accommodated in the village hall in emergencies, was not acted upon.