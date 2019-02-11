Residents encouraged to cycle more as north-east groups given £30,000 electric bike grant

North-east residents are being encouraged to cycle more as a government grant aims to spread electric bike use across the country.

The eBike Grant Fund has awarded more than £450,000 to community groups, councils, colleges and universities to help people get on their bikes.

Groups in the north-east have received around £30,000 of funding to secure some new wheels in the second round of funding from Transport Scotland.

Aberdeen University picked up £15,000 – which will go towards a total of 12 e-bikes.

The Mid-Deeside Community Development Trust was also given cash for eight of the implements, totalling around £12,000.

Outfit Moray, an outdoor learning company based in Lossiemouth, was also presented with enough cash to secure two of the brand new cycles.

Scottish Transport Minister Michael Matheson hopes the scheme will encourage people to be more active.

He said: “This is an incredibly popular fund and I’m proud that this government can support a further 27 e-bike projects across Scotland in its second round.

“There are so many benefits to e-bikes and e-cargo bikes, but for many, the latest advances in e-mobility technology remain unaffordable.

“While we all anticipate price drops in the future, I’m committed to ensuring that people can access and experience e-bikes in their communities, so that we increase opportunities for people to switch to sustainable, affordable and exciting modes of transportation.

“If your route is longer or involves hilly terrain, e-bikes offer as much assistance as you need, whether you are commuting, delivering or just enjoying some time outdoors.

“We’ve maintained our record funding for active travel and we will continue to develop innovative projects to build an Active Nation, where more people can enjoy the benefits of walking and cycling.”

Matthew Eastwood, head of transport at the Energy Saving Trust, said: “The eBike Grant Fund supports public and third sector organisations to enable behaviour change through the increased uptake of sustainable and active travel, in the form of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes and adapted bikes.

“Applications have come from a wide range of organisations including NHS Trusts, local authorities and charities.

“This will help make e-bikes available to a wide audience, facilitating access to employment, education and local services.

“In addition, the shift to sustainable and active travel helps reduce road transport emissions, improve local air quality and has positive health benefits.”