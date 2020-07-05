Residents complain their postcode is ‘not the sort of area’ for new Aberdeen Aldi – despite consultation showing majority backing

A discount supermarket chain says an “overwhelming majority” is in favour of it opening a new Aberdeen branch – despite complaints it is “not the sort of area” for it.

Aldi has lodged plans to open a store off Countesswells Road in Hazlehead, which could be its third premises in the city.

It received more than 300 responses to a virtual consultation last month, and says the reaction to the proposals were “generally positive”.

Around two-thirds of respondents indicated they are in favour of the move, saying it would reduce travel times when doing their weekly shop and increase footfall to the area which could in turn benefit other local businesses.

But others raised concerns about an increase in traffic, as well as the possibility of it lowering house prices.

Aldi has said the store will have a “minimal” impact on the roads, and is likely to add value to homes nearby.

It has amended parts of the plans in light of the public comments.

A spokesman said: “A number of alterations have been made to the scheme including reducing parking numbers, the provision of a new footpath along the north of Countesswells Road, additional soft landscaping and relocating the access point of the scheme.

“The development of the proposals has been a collaborative process and Aldi is pleased to have been able to respond positively to a number of comments received during the pre-application process.”

In addition to the supermarket’s own consultation, formal comments both for and against the development have been lodged with the city council.

One resident raised concerns about potential traffic and noise, as well as the possibility of the facility attracting congregating youths, seagulls and vermin.

He wrote: “A highly sought-after residential area with an AB15 postcode is not the sort of area where we would want an Aldi.”

Another said: “A supermarket is not needed in this beautiful countryside location, next a small development and family garden centre.”

One potential neighbour said the development will “eat into” green space, and added: “This is a quiet residential area where many have bought into, looking for a quiet/safe area to grow old or raise children.”

The store would create as many as 35 new jobs. If it is approved, it is scheduled to open by March 2022.