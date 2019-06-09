Aberdeen residents celebrated by MSP

A politician has submitted a motion to Parliament recognising the dedication of three Aberdeen residents.

Mark McDonald, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, lodged the motion to celebrate the efforts of Raymond and Margaret Simpson and Susan Lilly, who have stepped down from their roles as chairman, treasurer and secretary of JogScotland Bridge of Don.

The group welcomes members from a wide range of ages and builds up their skills and confidence to take on longer jogging sessions.

Mr McDonald said: “The group was started by Raymond and Margaret in 2004, with six joggers attending the first session. It now boasts a membership of around 150 who attend regular sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

“While Raymond, Margaret and Susan have relinquished their roles, they will continue to be involved with the group and attend regular sessions.”

He commended their work in supporting many people to get physically active and improve their wellbeing and wished the new committee members every success in continuing to grow the group.

Members have also raised money for a number of charities over the years, including CLAN Cancer Support, Grampian Autistic Society and Befriend a Child.