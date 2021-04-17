Residents can discuss Elgin City Centre Masterplan with council officers

Moray Council is inviting members of the public to discuss the draft Elgin City Centre Masterplan with the officers behind it.

A virtual one-to-one meeting can be booked for Tuesday 20 April or Thursday 29 April between 4pm-8pm. Sessions can be booked as an individual or for a group of up to four people.

When registering, participants are asked to select their area of interest so the meeting can be tailored to specific discussions. Themes for the discussions range from vision and objectives; core retail area; cultural quarter; Cooper Park or other projects.

Head of Economic Growth and Development, Jim Grant, says this is the ideal chance for people to have their questions answered directly and give their feedback.

He said: “The draft Elgin City Centre Masterplan exhibition is a fantastic way to see the vision for the town and we’re looking for feedback on this until 14 June. The officers behind the plan are looking forward to meeting members of the community online to answer any questions, pick up any discussion points and hear the views of people in Moray.

“This is a great opportunity to find out more and just one of the ways to have your say on Moray’s future.”

The one-to-one sessions will be run via Microsoft Teams and a link to join will be issued ahead of the meeting. Registration for the time slots will close one day before the event. To register please visit the booking page.

For full Elgin City Centre Masterplan details and the survey to complete to have your say on the draft plan please visit the dedicated webpage.

Council officers involved in these meetings will only be able to discuss the Elgin City Centre Masterplan and not any other Council matters.