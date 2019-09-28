Aberdeen residents called on to bag winter salt

Council chiefs have urged Aberdeen residents to pick up a free community salt bag.

The scheme is designed to help people treat icy roads and pavements in their communities.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Preparations for the winter have been underway for weeks and we have a dedicated workforce of 90 people to cover 24/7 operations on our roads and pavements.

“Our team do their best under challenging conditions, and often go above and beyond their duty to keep the city moving, but unfortunately our staff can’t be everywhere all the time.

“There are 560 miles of roads in Aberdeen, slightly more than the distance from the city to London, and there are 1,242 miles of pavements.”

In addition there will again be big community salt bins in various locations around the city.

The one-tonne community salt bags, like the salt provided in grit bins, will be for use only on public areas.

Any groups which would like a one-tonne bag should email winter@aberdeencity.gov.uk or phone 03000 200 292 before November 1.

More information about winter maintenance from Aberdeen City Council is available here.