Residents back plans for Aberdeen’s first IMAX cinema

Proposals for Aberdeen’s first ever Imax auditorium has secured backing from the local community council.

Cineworld lodged proposals for the extension at its Queens Links Leisure Park site last month.

If approved, it would include a 409-seat Imax screen housed in a two-storey extension which would also include the projection suite and a coffee shop.

Now Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council has backed the proposed development.

The group said there was “overwhelming” support for the project and believes it would bring more visitors to the beach.

They said it also “reflects a confidence” in the city with Cineworld hoping to open an expanded entertainment complex.

IMAX cinemas are designed to provide a more immersive experience, with high-definition films shown on ultra-large screens with specially designed seating that enhances surround sound.

The community council’s response to the planning application said: “The community council supports this application and based on feedback there is overwhelming support for this proposal both within the local community and across the city and north-east.

“This proposal would represent the furthest north of Scotland Imax cinema, which we believe will bring increased visits and tourism to Aberdeen, increased footfall to the beach, more time spent visiting local businesses such as restaurants, shops, food and leisure outlets and also reinforce the beach as a leisure destination of choice.

“We believe it is also important to note that this proposal reflects a confidence of the applying company to invest both in Aberdeen, and in this area of the city.”

Hatton resident Craig Leckie has also written a letter of support backing the plans and said it was “much needed” in the area.

He wrote: “This is something that is very much needed in Aberdeen, this shows that there is a future for cinema and will improve the experience for all.

“It will also revitalise Queens Links, encourage tourism and provide jobs for the people of Aberdeen. Well done Cineworld.”