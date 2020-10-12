Residents at Aberdeen care home treated with ‘dignity and respect’ says Care Inspectorate

An Aberdeen care home has been praised for its Covid-19 care.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit at Cowdray Club in Ferryhill on September 29.

The watchdog rated the Fonthill Road care home’s response to the coronavirus as very good.

Inspectors spoke to residents during last month’s inspection, who praised the efforts of staff.

One of their relatives said: “‘The manager leads by example, he demonstrates how things are to be done, doesn’t just put a document in front of the staff and expect them to get on with it.

“My mother is being very well cared for. I appreciate that it can’t be easy. Mum is really fond of many of the staff. They are very caring. I am kept well informed about everything.”

A report by the Care Inspectorate concluded residents were “well cared for” and were treated with “dignity and respect.”

It said: “We found that people were very well cared for, in a homely environment and always treated with dignity and respect.

“A lot of thought went into the personalised, individual care and attention to people, their environment and the staffing, with an emphasis that the residents are first in everything. This meant that people consistently received high levels of personalised care because staff knew their needs and preferences.

“We were confident that staff would notice quickly if someone’s health changed and it would be reported to senior staff with appropriate action being taken.

“Activities, both group and individual, were in place with a flexible approach, according to the wishes of the individuals. People were encouraged to be active through gentle exercise, individual trips to the garden, walking to and from their bedrooms, lounge and dining areas.

“Families were involved in some activities such as designing aspects of the interior, including the dining room and décor for the lounge. Staff compassionately and appropriately supported people to maintain social distance from each other.”