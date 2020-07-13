Residents at Aberdeen care home see loved ones for first time since lockdown

Residents at an Aberdeen care home have been reunited with their loved ones.

Occupants of Fairview care home were allowed to see their friends and family in person for the first time since March as garden visits are now allowed on site.

Social distancing was still in place during the visits, as staff took advantage of Fairview’s large accessible garden.

The home is run by Barchester Healthcare who helped to prepare the special day for the residents and their loved ones who were kept apart for so long due to government guidance.

Arlene Campbell, general manager at the home, said: “This has been a much welcomed development in what have been very strange times.

“The visits are safe and organised, and it was wonderful to see how happy it made the residents. We will of course endeavour to keep up the high standards of care, and continue with our ever evolving life enrichment programme, to keep residents engaged. But this was a lovely day.”

Ella, a resident at Fairview, added: “The staff here have been so wonderful and generous with their time, keeping us busy and entertained, especially showing us how to use video calls, but nothing beats seeing my husband in real life.

“This was a special moment, and I was over the moon.”