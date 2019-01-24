Residents asked to suggest artwork for new north-east train station

Residents of a north-east town have been invited to develop ideas for potential future artwork at its new rail station.

People living in Kintore and the surrounding communities are invited to take part in the event, which will run on Saturday, from 10.30am to 4.30pm in Kintore Church Hall.

Workshops will take place from 10.30am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm and members of the community are asked to bring along any old photos of Kintore they may have.

However, those who don’t wish to take part in workships are welcome to simply drop in throughout the day.

The new railway station is planned as part of the wider Aberdeen to Inverness improvement project which aims to cut passenger times to two hours.

Free tickets can be booked at www.krsartwork.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling 07922 589244.

